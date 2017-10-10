Second lobster boat torched amid tensions over Aboriginal fishery in Nova Scotia

SAULNIERVILLE, N.S. _ A Nova Scotia fisherman whose boat was stolen and burned Monday says he believes it was targeted because he is Aboriginal.

But Alex McDonald says he gets along well with non-Indigenous lobster fishermen in the area and doesn’t believe any of them are to blame.

He thinks someone is trying to create trouble _ noting that a dry-docked, non-Aboriginal boat was burned in nearby Weymouth last week.

RCMP say both fires appear to have been deliberately set and are asking the public to come forward with any information that could assist in their investigations.

There have been some tensions in the area recently over the First Nations ceremonial and food fisheries, and last month two non-Aboriginal men were charged with threatening Indigenous fishermen online.

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey says he’s aware of the boat arsons but says it’s premature to draw any conclusions.

Non-Indigenous fishermen have staged protests outside fisheries offices over claims that Aboriginal fishermen are taking unfair advantage of their right to continue fishing outside of the regular commercial season, which ended May 31.

