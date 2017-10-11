Local News

Appeal launched in Six Nations band council eviction of Kris Hill

Kris Hill

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations farmer Kris Hill has appealed a provincial court injunction evicting her and all Six Nations people permanently from the former Burtch correctional centre lands, now being held by a federal corporation. Hill’s lawyers filed the appeal last week. The appeal challenges Superior Court Justice John Harper findings. Harper granted the injunction to the Six Nations elected council and a numbered company it formed to hold the lands transferred from Ontario last month. The band council sought the injunction to evict Hill, her equipment and any employees along with John and Jane Doe from the property. Hill was also found in contempt of court for disobeying an interlocutory injunction barring her from going on the property to tend crops in August and September while she…

