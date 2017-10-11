First Nations Peace Monument honours role in War of 1812

By Lynda Powless Editor THOROLD- The curved walls almost glisten in the bright sun light welcoming visitors to come sit inside and reflect. The circular shaped stone monument symbolizes a Haudenosaunee longhouse with seating along the walls, a central hearth and translucent glowing glass sphere symbolizing the sun. The monument’s circular shape reflects the importance the circle plays in Haudenosaunee culture, a symbol of protection and inclusion. Along the walls of the stone monument are two designs. On the South wall is the Hiawatha Wampum Belt embedded within is the Haudenosaunee Great Law of Peace. On the North wall the William Claus Wampum Belt is encrypted symbolizing the agreement between the Mohawk and the British. As you walk through the monument you are met at the end of the trail by…



