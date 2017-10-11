Local News

Harvest lunch a family affair at OMSK

October 11, 2017
They may have been clowning for the photographer but they all said they take eating their Thanksgiving meals seriously! (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By: Chris Pimentel Writer Lana Henhawk went to bed at 2 A.M. on Thursday night, only to wake up at 4 A.M. to start preparing the Harvest Lunch for kids at OMSK Elementary School. As lunch was taking place she said that her favourite part of the day is the kids enthusiasm before one of her volunteers shouted “more veggies!” from the other room as she rushes the green beans out to the serving trays mid sentence. Her energy hasn’t faded all day as she serves, ham, turkey, stuffing, green beans, fruit, pies and of course gravy which another volunteer reminds her that she is low on mid sentence again. As she runs out to fill the bowl of gravy, Mr. Randall who is the teacher in charge said that…

