Local News

HCCC donates to site

October 11, 2017 14 views

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council has donated $30,000 to Six Nations people at Kanonhstaton. Representatives of the site came to the HCCC meeting Saturday. They requested $30,000 to build a community building, a kitchen/dining area and a sleeping area. The group said they have received a commitment of $8,750 from university student unions to help purchase supplies for the cookhouse, a generator and put towards winterizing buildings. They said they received $3,100 from the First Nations Solidarity Work Group at York University to help pay for outhouses, gas, propane, food and water. They said they are still hoping to buy a chainsaw to cut wood, solar lights and a solar panel. Saying winter is coming they would like to sty at Kanonhstaton to assert Haudenosaunee sovereignty, and given the current…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

First Nations Peace Monument to War of 1812 unveiled
Local News

First Nations Peace Monument honours role in War of 1812

October 11, 2017 21

By Lynda Powless Editor THOROLD- The curved walls almost glisten in the bright sun light welcoming visitors…

Read more
Kris Hill
Local News

Appeal launched in Six Nations band council eviction of Kris Hill

October 11, 2017 19

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations farmer Kris Hill has appealed a provincial court injunction evicting…

Read more