HCCC donates to site

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council has donated $30,000 to Six Nations people at Kanonhstaton. Representatives of the site came to the HCCC meeting Saturday. They requested $30,000 to build a community building, a kitchen/dining area and a sleeping area. The group said they have received a commitment of $8,750 from university student unions to help purchase supplies for the cookhouse, a generator and put towards winterizing buildings. They said they received $3,100 from the First Nations Solidarity Work Group at York University to help pay for outhouses, gas, propane, food and water. They said they are still hoping to buy a chainsaw to cut wood, solar lights and a solar panel. Saying winter is coming they would like to sty at Kanonhstaton to assert Haudenosaunee sovereignty, and given the current…



