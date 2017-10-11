HCCC to invite band council to meeting

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council will be trying to hold a meeting with the Six Nations Elected Band Council. The issue arose Saturday at the HCCC meeting during a chiefs’ discussion of the band council’s eviction order on farmer Kris Hill. The chiefs’ advisory committee will be working to set terms of the meeting. The last meeting between the two council ended with no resolution after the meeting turned testy when Elected Chief Ava Hill, loudly, told the HCCC representatives she was not there to negotiate with the chiefs….



