Local News

Lights, camera, action… Imagine Native Film Festival to hit Toronto

October 11, 2017 12 views
Scene from Kayak to Klemtu.

By Chris Pimentel Writer The 18th Imagine Native Film and Media Arts Festival is set to take place in Toronto between October 18th and 22nd with over 100 feature films, documentaries, shorts, and music videos created by Indigenous filmmakers. There are three films that are set to premier at the festival with connections from Six Nations. This Wild Season which is directed by Jon Elliott is about a struggling father and his misunderstood daughter come to terms with a recent loss and attempt to reconcile their differences during a monthly trip into the woods. When making the film, Elliott wanted to examine how people’s relationships change as they suffer a loss in the family. “The characters in the film (a step-father and his daughter) are facing a very recent family…

