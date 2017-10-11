Public Assistance Requested After Women Punched in Shallow Creek Park

The Branford Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male who followed and assaulted a female in Shallow Creek Park.

On October 7, 2017 shortly before 6:00 p.m. a 32 year old Brantford woman was sitting in Shallow Creek Park located at 5 East Avenue. The victim had been sitting in the park waiting for friends when she was approached by an unknown male who engaged her in conversation. The victim became uneasy with the conversation and began to walk away when she was followed by the suspicious male. The male again engaged her in conversation and asked to borrow a lighter. A short time later the male punched the victim in the arm. The victim was able to leave the area and contacted the Brantford Police Service. Community Patrol Officers attended and searched the area for the suspicious male but were unable to locate him. The BPS is requesting the assistance from the public in identifying the male.

The subject male is described as a white male, in his 30’s, 5’10” – 5’11” tall, with a medium build with dark hair shaved on the sides and longer on top, wearing a grey sweatshirt with a black t-shirt with red writing underneath, blue jeans and red running shoes.

Add Your Voice