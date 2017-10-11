Local News

Six Nations Farmers group members farming tobacco on community lands

October 11, 2017 17 views

The Six Nations Band has not commented on whether it is launching an investigation into the Six Nations Farmers Association members sub-leasing community lands to grow tobacco. Turtle Island News asked communications officer Victoria Racette two weeks ago if council was aware of the practice or looking into it. There has been no response. At a recent committee of the whole meeting Councillor Helen Miller questioned the farmers on who was planting tobacco asking Jesse Porter who is monitoring the planting of tobacco. “We don’t know if they’re following the rules.” said Councillor Miller. Porter responded by telling Miller that “if there are concerns about the tobacco planting that they should call the Six Nations Farmers Association and they can help out.” said Porter. Porter did not return Turtle Island News calls….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

First Nations Peace Monument to War of 1812 unveiled
Local News

First Nations Peace Monument honours role in War of 1812

October 11, 2017 21

By Lynda Powless Editor THOROLD- The curved walls almost glisten in the bright sun light welcoming visitors…

Read more
Kris Hill
Local News

Appeal launched in Six Nations band council eviction of Kris Hill

October 11, 2017 19

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations farmer Kris Hill has appealed a provincial court injunction evicting…

Read more