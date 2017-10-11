Six Nations Farmers group members farming tobacco on community lands

The Six Nations Band has not commented on whether it is launching an investigation into the Six Nations Farmers Association members sub-leasing community lands to grow tobacco. Turtle Island News asked communications officer Victoria Racette two weeks ago if council was aware of the practice or looking into it. There has been no response. At a recent committee of the whole meeting Councillor Helen Miller questioned the farmers on who was planting tobacco asking Jesse Porter who is monitoring the planting of tobacco. “We don’t know if they’re following the rules.” said Councillor Miller. Porter responded by telling Miller that “if there are concerns about the tobacco planting that they should call the Six Nations Farmers Association and they can help out.” said Porter. Porter did not return Turtle Island News calls….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice