Souls Journey to help heal community sought

By Chris Pimentel Writer Lisa Green and Jane Burning approached the Human Services committee on October 4th with the hope that they can get the Six Nations Elected Council, and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council working together through a souls journey. “People want the two governing bodies to work together, so what we are doing here today is asking the Elected Council to participate in a soul’s journey.” said Lisa Green Green brought Jane Burning to explain to the committee what she wants to do and why Green and Burning both believe it’s a good idea for the Elected Council to participate in it. Green explained that First Nation people hold trauma in their DNA so this would be a good first step . “It was a vision that I…
