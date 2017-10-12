Daily
National News

Fuel spill off Great Bear Rainforest offers few answers one year later 

October 12, 2017 20 views

VICTORIA -Fish and clam harvesting areas off British Columbia’s Great Bear Rainforest remain closed one year after a tug sank near Bella Bella and spilled more than 100,000 litres of fuel into the ocean.

Heiltsuk First Nation Chief Marilyn Slett says her people are still looking for answers about the long-term health, social and economic impacts of the fuel spill but are getting little information from the B.C. and federal governments.

She says a Heiltsuk report last April found failures in Canada’s emergency response measures were evident within hours of the grounding of the Nathan E. Stewart on Oct. 13, 2016.

Slett says the lack of co-operation from governments and the tug boat company, Texas-based Kirby Corp., prompted the First Nation to launch its own investigation.

Joint reports say the tug went down when it ran aground while pushing an empty fuel barge through the waters off the central coast.

Neither the federal government nor Kirby Corp. were available for comment, while the B.C. government says in a statement that it wants to work with the First Nation in the effort to recover from the spill.

Environmental groups and other First Nations have said the tug’s sinking reflects the potential dangers of an environmental disaster off B.C.’s coast as tanker traffic is expected to increase with the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Nunavut raises concerns with PMO over toxic rocket splashdown

October 12, 2017 18

By Bob Weber THE CANADIAN PRESS The government of Nunavut has added its voice to protests…

Read more
Daily

Multi year effort underway to build national picture of Indigenous employment

October 12, 2017 17

  OTTAWA- A national, multi-pronged effort is underway to figure out how Indigenous Peoples fare in…

Read more

Leave a Reply