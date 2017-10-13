Police

FRIDAY 13TH – AIRSPACE CLOSED IN PORT DOVER

October 13, 2017 42 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) -The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment would like to remind everyone that will be attending Friday the 13th that the downtown core airspace will be closed.

Pursuant to section 5.1 of the Aeronautics Act, airspace is restricted during police operations, except for police, medevac and rescue aircraft.

During the events of Friday the 13th, air space is closed for two (2) nautical miles from the centre of town in Port Dover to 1700 feet above surface. This will reduce any conflicts with other Unmanned Aerial Vehicle’s (UAVs) or low flying air craft.

No person should be operating any UAVs or aircraft within the area unless authorized by Transport Canada.

This will ensure that no conflicts will take place with other individuals attempting to use UAVs or aircrafts that may put the public at risk or interfere with police operations.

