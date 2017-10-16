FRIDAY THE 13TH RESULTS

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) -The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is reporting that this past Friday the 13th, Motorcycle Event, Port Dover was a relatively peaceful event.

Numerous motorcycles and spectators descended on Port Dover starting early Friday morning, with only few minor incidents occurring.

Police responded to several reported incidents in Port Dover throughout the day with a majority of the incidents being medical or 911 hang up calls (pocket dials) from cellular phones. Police also responded to a report of a stolen motorcycle which was later located on the roadway.

Over the course of the evening hours several people were arrested for Liquor Licence Act related offences.

All in all, for the large number of people attending Port Dover, estimated at approximately 110,000, the crowds were well behaved.

“We responded to minor calls for service. This was a well-attended event with no major issues encountered by the OPP. I would like to thank all those in attendance for their orderly behaviour and working respectively to ensure everyone’s safety,” comments Inspector Shawn Nash, Norfolk County OPP, Interim Detachment Commander.

