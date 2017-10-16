Police

OPP INVESTIGATE SINGLE MOTORCYCLE COLLISION

October 16, 2017 32 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON)The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated a collision at a Cockshutt Road, Townsend, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Friday, October 13, 2017 at approximately 2:22 p.m., OPP, Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Services and Paramedics were called to a single motorcycle collision at Cockshutt Road and Concession 11 of Townsend.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that a 39-year-old male of Kitchener, Ontario was travelling northbound on Cockshutt Road when he lost control of his motorcycle entering the east ditch resulting in in the driver being ejected.

He suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a Hamilton area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is continuing.                  

