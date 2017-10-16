OPP Respond To Single Vehicle Collision This Afternoon

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated a serious motor vehicle collision at a Mall Road, Windham, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Friday, October 13, 2017 at approximately 12:51 p.m., OPP, Norfolk County Fire and Rescue Services and Paramedics responded to a single motor vehicle collision at Mall Road and Swimming Pool Road.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that a white Ford Mustang motor vehicle being operated by a 21-year-old male of Norfolk County, Ontario was travelling eastbound on Mall Road when the driver left the roadway and collided with the south embankment causing the vehicle to roll over several times.

As a result of the collision, the driver suffered serious life-threatening and possible life- altering injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital by paramedics for further treatment.

Distracted driving is being considered as a contributing factor.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

“Distracted Driving continues to be a serious issue on our roads. Last year (2016) 307 people died on OPP-patrolled roads and driver inattention as a causal factor accounted for the highest number of fatalities when compared to speeding, impaired driving and lack of seat belt use.” – states Constable Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP.

Add Your Voice