Annual Harvest Festival

October 18, 2017 31 views

$45,000 given out; fun beats the storm By Lynda Powless Editor There were pumpkins, and squash, potatoes by the flat and $45,000 given out to local schools and organizations all part of the second annual Tsinon:we Yakoyenthos (Burtch) Harvest Fest at Route 54 Sunday. Sunday’s massive thunderstorm held off just long enough for the fun. There were wagon rides, horse rides, you could learn how to braid corn, or whack a hazelnut and eat the goodies inside. There was massive machinery who’s size had youngsters thrilled and of course the donations, that farmer Kris Hill gives out annually. Hill didn’t let a Six Nations band council sought court injunction aimed at keep her and John and Jane Doe off the lands, spoil the day. “It’s about giving back. That’s what we do…

