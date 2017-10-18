Letters: A version of Burtch and land registries

Written by Councillor Helen Miller Some people continue to be confused as to how the Burtch land was transferred to the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC). There are those who believe the land was promised to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC). Maybe sharing my recollections will help stem the confusion. So let’s start with that infamous meeting in Brantford when the federal/provincial government brought in their hotshot negotiator David Peterson whose job was to get the barricades on Hwy #6 down. The first thing he did was put the Burtch Land, along with the Townsend and Cayuga lands, on the table. The strategy was “We’ll give you some land back if the barricades come down”. For reasons I can’t remember the HCCC/SNEC team only zeroed in on the Burtch…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice