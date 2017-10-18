Mayor Chris Friel supportive despite verbal sparring match

By Lynda Powless Editor Brantford Mayor Chris Friel remembers his initiation into local indigenous politics two decades ago. The City of Brantford wanted to drill under the Grand River to push a sewer line through that would connect the northwest section with the rest of the city. Six Nations Haudenosaunee said no and protested. Months later, after a drilling company struck bed rock damaging equipment, followed by a strange white stream of liquid shooting out of the line, thousands of dollars a day in security costs were paid, a decision was made to hang the lines on a railway turned pedestrian bridge instead. The river was left in peace. Last week when a verbal altercation with a Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) consultant had the mayor on defence, he said…
