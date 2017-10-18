Ontario Fire Marshall called in to Brant County house fire

Brant County– The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been called in after a house went up in flames on County Road 22 in Brant County this afternoon (Wednesday, Oct., 18, 2017).

Brant County OPP and and fire were called to a a house at 297 County Road 22 in response to a fire on Wednesday October 18 2017 at approximately 12:20 p.m.

The building suffered serious damage during the fire and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been contacted.

County of Brant OPP and County of Brant Fire remain at the scene conducting an investigation.

