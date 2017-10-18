Randy Staats signs extension with Swarm

By: Neil Becker Sports Reporter Coming off an inspirational N.L.L. Championship win, the Georgia Swarm management made a huge statement to their fan base by officially signing top forward Randy Staats to a three-year contract extension. Since being selected sixth overall in the 2015 draft, this Six Nations resident and Syracuse University alumni has simply dominated starting as a rookie where he put his name in the record books by setting an NLL rookie record with 95 points (36 goals, 59 assists) which not surprisingly also earned him a position on the 2016 All-Rookie Team. Continuing his strong play there was no sophomore jinx for Staats who followed up that magical rookie campaign by placing fourth in team scoring with 76 (31 goals, 45 assists) points. Staats, who finished last…



