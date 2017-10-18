Sports

Randy Staats signs extension with Swarm

October 18, 2017 2 views

By: Neil Becker Sports Reporter Coming off an inspirational N.L.L. Championship win, the Georgia Swarm management made a huge statement to their fan base by officially signing top forward Randy Staats to a three-year contract extension. Since being selected sixth overall in the 2015 draft, this Six Nations resident and Syracuse University alumni has simply dominated starting as a rookie where he put his name in the record books by setting an NLL rookie record with 95 points (36 goals, 59 assists) which not surprisingly also earned him a position on the 2016 All-Rookie Team. Continuing his strong play there was no sophomore jinx for Staats who followed up that magical rookie campaign by placing fourth in team scoring with 76 (31 goals, 45 assists) points. Staats, who finished last…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Giving it your all in that pursuit for Brant Country Cross Country Gold. (Photo by Neil Becker )
Slider

Striving for Brant County Cross Country Success

October 18, 2017 7

Chasing Brant Counties cross country gold! By: Neil Becker Sports Reporter That million-dollar smile on Tristan…

Read more
Six Nations Atom Rep forward Nolo Squire, shows his hunger in banging away at a lose puck in the Plattsville’s crease. Squire ended up scoring the game winning goal. ( Photo by Neil Becker)
Sports

Atom Reps show flair for dramatics

October 18, 2017 4

By: Neil Becker Sports Reporter While it’s still obviously early, Six Nations Atom Rep coach Travis…

Read more