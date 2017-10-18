Six Nations band council honours Robbie Robertson

By Chris Pimentel Writer Legendary musician, songwriter, and producer Robbie Robertson came home to a standing ovation of over 200 people, as he accepted the first ever Life Time Achievement award from the Six Nations Elected Council Saturday. While other presenters continued to praise his career each time they took the stage Robertson couldn’t help but credit Six Nations and his heritage for his music career. According to Robertson, his love for music and storytelling began at his uncle’s house on Second Line and Tuscarora Road. “It wasn’t long before my uncle and cousins were showing me where to put my fingers on the neck of the guitar and that was the genesis of my whole music career,” said Robertson. Elected Chief Ava Hill welcomed the crowd to the convention…



