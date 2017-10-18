Six Nations Fire holds Open House for National Fire Prevention

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Six Nations Fire Department held an open house on Saturday to show off a new truck that the firefighters use and the new program for kids in Six Nations to get involved with. There was plenty to explore during the day, with kids getting a chance to sit in the fire trucks and play with the hoses, eat some barbecue and tour the station. In between all the fun was an announcement for a program that is going to be teaching fire safety while involving hockey. The new program is called F.L.A.M.E.S. (Future firefighters Learning About Myself through Experiencing Sports) Youth Fire Safety & Hockey Program and anyone ages 8-13 years of age can participate in this free fire safety hockey program. The two age…