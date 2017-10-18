Six Nations’ Gary Farmer receives Native American Music Award Lifetime achievement award

NIAGARA FALLS NY-Award winning Six Nations actor, and bluesman, Gary Farmer,has received a Lifetme Achievement award at the 17th Annual Native American Music Awards Saturday (October 14th) in Niagara Falls, New York. As a recipient of the “Lifetime Achievement Award,” Farmer will joins artists including Rita Coolidge, Robbie Robertson, John Densmore, and Stevie Salas, who have been previously honored. Farmer has appeared in over 100 roles over 25 years. He appeared in films including Police Academy, Powwow Highway, Renegades, and Smoke Signals, his famous character acting has also graced television in both Canada and the US in shows like The West Wing, Blackstone, The Red Road, and Longmire. Along with his acting and directing credits, Farmer is also the harmonica playing frontman of the band, Gary Farmer & The Troublemakers….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice