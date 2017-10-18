Local News

Six Nations negotiates tentative deal, Niagara Reinforcement Line may go ahead

October 18, 2017 7 views
The NRL stalled just outside Caledonia during the 2006 Reclamation (TIN fphoto)

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- The Six Nations Band Council  and the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) have negotiated a tentative agreement with the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Hydro One that would see the controversial Niagara Reinforcement Line (NRL),  stopped during the 2006 Reclamation of lands at the former Douglas Creek Estates, proceed. After four years of negotiations the SNGRDC  announced Friday (Oct 13, 2017) it will begin a 60 day community consultation at Six Nations this week on what it sees  as a long-term value for the community. The $116 million transmission line was almost completed 11 years ago. The 76 kilometre line was  and slated to bring power into Ontario from Niagara Falls  New York to the area. The…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Farmer Kris Hill shows children gathered around a log how to smash hickory nuts and eat the meat inside during the annual harvest festival. She gave out $45,000 to local schools and groups. (Turtle Island News photo)
Local News

Annual Harvest Festival

October 18, 2017 4

$45,000 given out; fun beats the storm By Lynda Powless Editor There were pumpkins, and squash, potatoes…

Read more
Local News

Mayor Chris Friel supportive despite verbal sparring match

October 18, 2017 3

By Lynda Powless Editor Brantford Mayor Chris Friel remembers his initiation into local indigenous politics two…

Read more