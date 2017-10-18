Slider
Sports

Striving for Brant County Cross Country Success

October 18, 2017 5 views
Giving it your all in that pursuit for Brant Country Cross Country Gold. (Photo by Neil Becker )

Chasing Brant Counties cross country gold! By: Neil Becker Sports Reporter That million-dollar smile on Tristan Garlow’s face spoke volumes about his latest sports accomplishment. Proudly wearing his junior boys first place Brant County’s cross country medal Garlow who is a student at OMSK said, “This is really exciting.” Reflecting on what it felt like to hear his name called and receive the medal Garlow quickly replied, “Good.” In terms of specific strategy Garlow claimed, “My dad and mom said to pace myself and that’s what I did.” Showing that burning hunger were hundreds of up and coming determined runners who representing public schools throughout Brantford and Six Nations were looking to make a statement by braving what were rainy conditions as they competed for gold at W. Ross Macdonald…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Farmer Kris Hill shows children gathered around a log how to smash hickory nuts and eat the meat inside during the annual harvest festival. She gave out $45,000 to local schools and groups. (Turtle Island News photo)
Local News

Annual Harvest Festival

October 18, 2017

$45,000 given out; fun beats the storm By Lynda Powless Editor There were pumpkins, and squash, potatoes…

Read more
Sports

Randy Staats signs extension with Swarm

October 18, 2017

By: Neil Becker Sports Reporter Coming off an inspirational N.L.L. Championship win, the Georgia Swarm management…

Read more