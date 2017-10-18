Editorial

Waah…Mother Wynne…he said bad things to me

October 18, 2017 4 views

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) hasn’t exactly put its best foot forward in its relationship with the city of Brantford. And Elected Chief Ava Hill can shoulder some of that blame. The community appears to be continually isolating itself politically from its neighbours and the recent war on words between Mayor Chris Friel and consultant Phil Monture doesn’t help anything. Now granted, Friel went overboard with his comment to Monture but Elected Chief Ava Hill isn’t off the hook with this one. Like a bad little kid, she tattled on Friel to his council but has yet to explain to her own community why she hasn’t publically denounced the role Monture played in what was clearly an unprofessional attack on the Mayor. Monture, a long time band council employee now…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Editorial

Letters: A version of Burtch and land registries

October 18, 2017 3

Written by Councillor Helen Miller Some people continue to be confused as to how the Burtch…

Read more
Editorial

Justice for Sixties Scoop victims

October 11, 2017 87

It has been a long road for Sixties Scoop victims. Eight years of legal battles to…

Read more