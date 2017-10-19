Canada’s top judge to speak on ensuring fair access to justice for all

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.- Canada’s top judge is expected to focus on fair access to justice for rich, poor and marginalized citizens when she speaks at Memorial University of Newfoundland tonight.

Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin will deliver the second annual Francis Forbes law lecture at the St. John’s campus.

It will be one of her last public speeches as she gets set to retire in mid-December after 28 years on the Supreme Court of Canada and almost 18 years as chief justice.

Criminal defence lawyers have repeatedly called for changes to mandatory minimum sentences imposed by the last federal Conservative government.

They say minimum sentencing actually increases repeat offences, and have urged the governing Liberals to introduce changes expected sometime this fall.

There have also been widespread calls for action on disproportionate incarceration rates for **>Aboriginal<** citizens and visible minorities.

Add Your Voice