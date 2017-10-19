Man arrested in Ohsweken trying to sell marijuana to child

Updated Thursday Oct., 19 2017 2 p.m.

By: Chris Pimentel

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have charged a 28-year-old man with trafficking a controlled substance after a man was spotted trying to sell marijuana to a 12-year old girl.

Six Nations Police were called to a family dispute on Oak Street in Ohsweken Tuesday where they found a distraught father confronting a man whom he said had approached his 12-year-old daughter, via text messages, to sell marijuana to her and her friends.

No drugs were seized.

Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers said the father became aware of the situation when he was checking text messages on his daughters phone. “This is a good example of parents making a point of being aware of their children’s activity on social media and text messaging,” he said. ” Besides trying to sell her marijuana he also asked if she would be interested in selling for him.”

Police Chief Lickers said “The fact that marijuana was offered to a 12 year old is disturbing. Every parent wants to protect their children from exposure to any type of drug, With the emergence of fentanyl and carfentanyl it is more important than ever to talk to your kids about drug use and its’ consequences. This incident shows that 12 years old isn’t too young to start this kind of education.”

Kevin Edward Delaney-Wilson has been charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance

He was released on a Promise To Appear with a court date of November 30th, 2017.

