BREAKING NEWS: Men’s fire members found guilty of assault on lawyer

BRANTFORD -Brantford Court judge Peter Borque has found Six Nations Men’s Fire members Bill Monture and Lester Green guilty of assault on Mohawk lawyer Aaron Detlor . He granted them an absolute discharge this morning. More to come..
