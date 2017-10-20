Daily
National News

BREAKING NEWS: Men’s fire members found guilty of assault on lawyer

October 20, 2017 48 views
Bill Monture and Lester Green.

BRANTFORD -Brantford Court judge Peter Borque   has found  Six Nations Men’s Fire members  Bill Monture and Lester Green guilty of assault on Mohawk lawyer Aaron Detlor .  He granted them an absolute discharge this morning.  More to come..

