OPP seeking federal offender

October 20, 2017 44 views

(TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole.

Dallas SOLOMON is described as an Indigenous male, 23 years of age, 5’6” (173cm), 164 lbs (74kg) with brown eyes and black hair.  He has tattoos on his neck, upper torso, abdomen and several other tattoos including “Native”, “Pride” and a skull on his left forearm.

He is serving a four (4) year and three (3) month sentence for Robbery, Disguise with Intent, Assault Cause Bodily Harm, Unlawfully at Large and Possession of a Weapon Contrary to a Prohibition Order.

The offender is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Sault Ste Marie and Thunder Bay.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.

 

 

