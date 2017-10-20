School bus and motorcycle collision both hit by fire on Six Nations

Updated 5:50 p.m.

Six Nations Police are investigating a school bus -motorcycle collision that erupted in fire on Third Line near Chiefswood Road about 4 p.m. today.

Ornge Air was called in to airlift the driver of the motorcycle, believed to have been in his 50s, to a Hamilton hospital with critical injuries .

The crash on Third Line between Seneca and Chiefswood roads involved a school bus transporting 16 high school students. Both the bus and motorcycle caught fire. One person from the bus was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries Six Nations Fire Chief Matthew Miller confirmed in an email. The Six Nations Fire department were on scene. Details are scarce but all students were taken off the bus and picked up by their parents. Third Line is at Chiefswood Road is expected to be closed to traffic for most of Friday evening while police investigate .

