School bus and motorcycle collision both hit by fire on Six Nations

October 20, 2017 36 views

Updated 5:50 p.m.

Six Nations Police  are investigating a school bus -motorcycle collision that erupted in fire on Third Line near Chiefswood Road  about 4 p.m. today.

Ornge Air was called in to airlift  the driver of the motorcycle, believed to have been in his 50s,  to a Hamilton hospital with critical injuries .

The crash  on  Third Line  between Seneca and Chiefswood roads  involved a school bus transporting 16 high school students. Both the bus and motorcycle caught fire.  One person from the bus was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries Six Nations Fire Chief Matthew Miller confirmed in an email.  The Six Nations Fire department were on scene. Details are  scarce but all  students were taken off the bus and picked up by their parents. Third Line is at Chiefswood Road is expected to be closed to traffic for most of Friday evening while police investigate .

 

