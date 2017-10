SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Fire broke out in a building at 539 First Line Road this morning (Friday, October 20) destroying the structure. Firefighters and police were both on scene. The fire struck a garage like building behind the home at about 8:15 a.m. No one was reported injured.(Photo by Lynda Powless)

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page