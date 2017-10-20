Daily
National News

Six Nations Unity March underway

October 20, 2017 42 views

The Six Nations Unity march is underway today (Friday, Oct., 20, 2017) . The march  headed down Sixth Line to Onondaga Road where they will be  lunching at the Onondaga longhouse before continuing on to Fourth Line, to Chiefswood Road and the Six Nations Band office by 3 p.m.

