Six Nations Unity March underway

The Six Nations Unity march is underway today (Friday, Oct., 20, 2017) . The march headed down Sixth Line to Onondaga Road where they will be lunching at the Onondaga longhouse before continuing on to Fourth Line, to Chiefswood Road and the Six Nations Band office by 3 p.m.

