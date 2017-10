Six Nations Unity Marchers have entered the Six Nations Band office after a six hour walk from Kahnostaton, Six Nations newly reclaimed lands outside Caledonia . The walkers said they are seeking unity in the community. The walkers spoke with Senior Administration Officer Dayle Bomberry. Elected Chief Ava Hill was not in her office. More to come (Photo by Jim C Powless)

