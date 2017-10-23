Police Still Have Road Closed After Transport Truck Crash

On October 23, 2017 shortly after 6:00 a.m. Branford Police Service attended at a call about a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Paris Road and Golf Road. A transport truck and trailer had been travelling on Golf Road making a left hand turn onto Paris Road travelling south bound. A vehicle was travelling north bound on Paris Road when it collided with the trailer portion of the transport. As a result of the collision the vehicle became wedged underneath the trailer. The Brantford Fire Department extricated a lone male driver was from the vehicle. Brant County Emergency Medical Services transported the male driver to hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver remains in critical condition. The male driver of the transport truck received no injuries and police remain onscene continuing their investigation. The road is expected to remain closed for the next couple of hours.

