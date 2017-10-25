Daily
National News

Canada operates ‘apartheid’ system for First Nations children: Angus

October 25, 2017 17 views

OTTAWA- NDP Indigenous youth critic c is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end what he calls a child-focused system of apartheid in Canada.

Angus says the federal government refuses to put in place the same standards for First Nations children on reserve that any other child takes for granted.

He’s also accusing the federal government of forcing First  Nations families to place their children in provincially-operated foster care systems due to lack of services on reserve.

Angus’ accusations are based on documents recently released to his office under the Access to Information Act.

His comments come after the federal Indigenous Services minister said provinces and territories have not been at the table to the extent they need to be to address issues with First Nations child welfare.

Trudeau says the Liberal government is committed to addressing “oppressive” government policies and working with Indigenous communities on a path toward reconciliation.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

2016 census highlights: Indigenous Peoples, immigration and housing 

October 25, 2017 26

OTTAWA- Statistics Canada released the latest findings from the 2016 census Tuesday, this time focusing on Indigenous…

Read more
Daily

Liberal government spending plans extend well beyond helping middle class 

October 24, 2017 39

OTTAWA- The Liberal government’s fall economic update talking points focused on what they want to spend…

Read more

Leave a Reply