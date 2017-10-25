Cannabis meeting blocked from community hall, held outside

By Chris Pimentel Writer The federal government plans to legalize the use of recreational marijuana next year has some smelling business opportunities at Six Nations. But plans for a cannabis meeting at Six Nations almost went up in smoke on the weekend. The federal government has a target date of July 1st to legalizing the use of recreational marijuana. Some Six Nations entrepreneurs are trying to get a head start on what is expected to become a growing business. But plans for a community meeting went array when the event was turned down for two venues at Six Nations. Organizers Jeff “Hawk” Henhawk and Toronto activist Tom Keefer announced originally it would be held at the newly renovated convention center. When the venue was turned down, it was moved to…
Related Posts
Six Nations Unity March united we stand
October 25, 2017 30
From Kanonhstaton to Burtch, a long walk for unity By Chris Pimentel Writer It may have…
School bus set on fire in crash with motorcycle
October 25, 2017 31
By Chris Pimentel Writer One man was left in critical condition after a collision involving a…