Cannabis meeting blocked from community hall, held outside

October 25, 2017 32 views
Six Nations Police attended a cannabis meeting to ensure the peace was being kept Saturday. The meeting had been blocked from being held in the community hall so organizers held it outside. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By Chris Pimentel Writer The federal government plans to legalize the use of recreational marijuana next year has some smelling business opportunities at Six Nations. But plans for a cannabis meeting at Six Nations almost went up in smoke on the weekend. The federal government has a target date of July 1st to legalizing the use of recreational marijuana. Some Six Nations entrepreneurs are trying to get a head start on what is expected to become a growing business. But plans for a community meeting went array when the event was turned down for two venues at Six Nations. Organizers Jeff “Hawk” Henhawk and Toronto activist Tom Keefer announced originally it would be held at the newly renovated convention center. When the venue was turned down, it was moved to…

