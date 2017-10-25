Editorial

Justice needs to be seen

October 25, 2017 30 views

If anything has demonstrated the need for an indigenous assistant or crown attorney in the Brantford Crown Attorney’s office last week’s verdict on two members of the Six Nations Men’s fire cries out for it. Justice Paul Barque in announcing his decision based much of it on one individual’s interpretation of what he believes the Haudenosaunee Great Law and governance is. And how he sees the role of men in Haudenosaunee society. An insular viewpoint that led the Justice to find Bill Monture and Lester Green guilty, but he did not impose any penalty, other than a $100 victim surcharge fee, on them for assaulting another man. There is just simply something not right about that. Justice Barque said he felt just being found guilty was enough to deter anyone…

