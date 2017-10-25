Local News

Route 54’s pumpkin decorating is a Halloween smash

October 25, 2017 24 views

“Werewolves howl. Phantoms prowl. Halloween is upon us now.” You didn’t even have to have a pumpkin! Route 54’s annual pumpkin decorating contest had a crowd of would be designers and potential winners show up, some with their ghastly pumpkins already carved while others carved theirs right on the spot courtesy of Route 54 who supplied the pumpkins and all the fixings to turn the ordinary pumpkin into spooky jack-o-lanterns! Winners are: 0-5 Ava Curley, Tiarra Portor, Sirena Blas, Destiny Curley 6-11 Sabastian Powless, Heidi Hill, Faith Curley, Westyn Myers 12-18 Lleyton Sowden, Kobe Johnson, Bradly Henry, Eathan Wythe 19+ Isabelle Hill, Josh Claus, Shantel Rushlow, London Curley…

