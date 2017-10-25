School bus set on fire in crash with motorcycle

By Chris Pimentel Writer One man was left in critical condition after a collision involving a motorcycle and a school bus occurred on Third Line Road west of Chiefswood Friday Police arrived on scene and found the motorcycle under the school bus with both vehicles on fire. Six Nations Fire and Police were both on scene. The bus driver and all children inside were removed safely and unharmed. Witnesses said the high school bus driver had exited the bus and ordered all students off. Students exited through the front . The male motorcycle driver was critically injured and had been moved away from the vehicle and then was treated by paramedics. Witnesses reported two motorcycles had been driving westbound on Third Line Road and the bus had been travelling eastbound….



