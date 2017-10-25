Local News

School bus set on fire in crash with motorcycle

October 25, 2017 32 views
Six Nations Police and firefighters were on the scene of a bus-motorcycle accident Friday, Oct., 20th at about 4 p.m.. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Chris Pimentel Writer One man was left in critical condition after a collision involving a motorcycle and a school bus occurred on Third Line Road west of Chiefswood Friday Police arrived on scene and found the motorcycle under the school bus with both vehicles on fire. Six Nations Fire and Police were both on scene. The bus driver and all children inside were removed safely and unharmed. Witnesses said the high school bus driver had exited the bus and ordered all students off. Students exited through the front . The male motorcycle driver was critically injured and had been moved away from the vehicle and then was treated by paramedics. Witnesses reported two motorcycles had been driving westbound on Third Line Road and the bus had been travelling eastbound….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations people took to the roads last week to show the need for unity at Six Nations. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Unity March united we stand

October 25, 2017 32

From Kanonhstaton to Burtch, a long walk for unity By Chris Pimentel Writer It may have…

Read more
Six Nations Police attended a cannabis meeting to ensure the peace was being kept Saturday. The meeting had been blocked from being held in the community hall so organizers held it outside. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

Cannabis meeting blocked from community hall, held outside

October 25, 2017 33

By Chris Pimentel Writer The federal government plans to legalize the use of recreational marijuana next…

Read more