Six Nations Man Charged With Drug Trafficking tries to sell to 12 year old girl

Six Nations Police have charged a 28-year old man with trafficking a controlled substance after a man was spotted trying to sell marijuana to a 12-year old girl. Six Nations Police were called to a family dispute on Oak Street in Ohsweken on Tuesday where they found a distraught father confronting a man whom he said had approached his 12 year old daughter via text messages, to sell marijuana to her and her friends. Six Nations Police Chief Glenn Lickers said the father became aware of the situation when he was checking text messages on his daughters phone. “This is a good example of parents making a point of being aware of their children’s activity on social media and text messaging.” said Police Chief Lickers. On top of trying to…



