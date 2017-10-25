Local News

SN Gaming commission boots New Credit toy bingo

October 25, 2017 23 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Mississauga of New Credit Toy Bingo night was supposed to be held in early November this year, it’s an event that was supposed to kick off the Christmas season but the Six Nations Gaming Association had other ideas. According to Councillor Helen Miller, she was told that the bingo was cancelled because the Six Nations Gaming Commission wanted only Six Nations to be allowed to have toy bingos. The move was a surprise to the councillor. “I think it’s terrible how the Commission handled it. They should have given New Credit one year’s notice at least. I can understand turning other communities down but New Credit is closely connected to Six Nations. We have Six Nations children going to their school. We have Six Nations…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations people took to the roads last week to show the need for unity at Six Nations. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Unity March united we stand

October 25, 2017 32

From Kanonhstaton to Burtch, a long walk for unity By Chris Pimentel Writer It may have…

Read more
Six Nations Police and firefighters were on the scene of a bus-motorcycle accident Friday, Oct., 20th at about 4 p.m.. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

School bus set on fire in crash with motorcycle

October 25, 2017 33

By Chris Pimentel Writer One man was left in critical condition after a collision involving a…

Read more