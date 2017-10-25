Two men guilty in assault on lawyer

By Chris Pimentel Writer BRANTFORD-Two Six Nations men, part of a local group known as the Men’s Fire have been found guilty of assaulting Mohawk lawyer Aaron Detlor. Justice Peter Borque said the two men, Bill Monture, 61 and Lester Green, 39, were not justified in using physical force when they removed Detlor from the community’s employment and training centre last April. Bill Monture and Lester Green were both convicted of assault on Friday. Justice Borque told the courtroom that on “its face” the court case was not complicated. “On April 26th, 2016, the complainant, Mr. Robert Aaron Detlor was at a meeting, several persons came into the meeting and after words were exchanged between people, he was manhandled out of the room and out the building,” said Justice Borque….



