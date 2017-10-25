Waterline extension to hook up 142 homes

The Director of Public Works is asking the Six Nations Elected Council for funding to help extend the water main extension down fourth line. During a Building and Infrastructure Committee meeting, Mike Montour asked the committee for just over $1 million to help extend the water main along fourth line. “I’m asking that this goes on the Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership Funds (OFNLP) list for the 2018/2019 fiscal year for $1.2 million. This is for the fourth line extension, it will go from Onondaga road down to the Oneida Business Park,” said Montour. Councillor Carl Hill asked if this proposal has anything to do with the water main extension to the schools. Montour said that he is leaving that up to INAC to fund, while now focusing on commercial…



