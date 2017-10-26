Corrections officials say escaped Saskatchewan prisoner might have had help 

SASKATOON- The Saskatchewan Justice Department says an escaped prisoner might have had some help.

Frederick Frank Frenchman, 24, escaped from corrections staff while attending a funeral Tuesday for his grandmother on the Little Red River First Nation.

He was serving nearly three years for aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

Justice spokesman Drew Wilby says they have some indication someone may have assisted in the escape.

Frenchman was still being sought as of late Wednesday.

Local resident Wesley Valentine was at the funeral during Frenchman’s escape and said many people who knew him were shocked.

“The guards, I don’t know, they probably weren’t watching him because he had shackles on and everything, and he went outside for a smoke and then he took off from there,” Valentine said.

“As far as I know he just ran and, I don’t know, people said they saw him running, but they don’t know if he took off in a car or not because there were just young kids outside that were watching him run.”

The Ministry of Justice confirmed to CTV News that Frenchman was being supervised by two staff members and was in full restraints, including a body belt, handcuffs and leg shackles, at the time of the escape.

Frenchman also has a twin brother who is in jail and was also being escorted at the same funeral, but he did not attempt to escape.

The Ministry of Justice says they will be reviewing phone records as part of the investigation into the escape.

Frenchman has black hair and brown eyes and is described as standing five-feet-11 and weighing 163 pounds.

He has a tattoo on his left wrist of a rosary with a cross and another on his left hand that says F.F.; officials say Frenchman is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

