Federal inmate arrested in Sault Ste Marie

(TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad would like to advise the public that a Federal Offender who went unlawfully at large on October 11, 2017 has been apprehended in the City of Sault Ste Marie.

Dallas SOLOMON was located and arrested without incident by the Sault Ste Marie Police Service on October 25, 2017. He is serving a four (4) year and three (3) month sentence for Robbery, Disguise with Intent, Assault Cause Bodily Harm, Unlawfully at Large, Possession of a Weapon Contrary to a Prohibition Order and his whereabouts became unknown.

The Provincial ROPE Squad would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.

