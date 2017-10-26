Daily
National News

Federal inmate arrested in Sault Ste Marie

October 26, 2017 46 views

(TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad would like to advise the public that a Federal Offender who went unlawfully at large on October 11, 2017 has been apprehended in the City of Sault Ste Marie.

Dallas SOLOMON was located and arrested without incident by the Sault Ste Marie Police Service on October 25, 2017.  He is serving a four (4) year and three (3) month sentence for Robbery, Disguise with Intent, Assault Cause Bodily Harm, Unlawfully at Large, Possession of a Weapon Contrary to a Prohibition Order and his whereabouts became unknown.

The Provincial ROPE Squad would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Corrections officials say escaped Saskatchewan prisoner might have had help 

October 26, 2017 32

SASKATOON- The Saskatchewan Justice Department says an escaped prisoner might have had some help. Frederick Frank…

Read more
Daily

Canada operates ‘apartheid’ system for First Nations children: Angus

October 25, 2017 47

OTTAWA- NDP Indigenous youth critic c is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end what…

Read more

Leave a Reply