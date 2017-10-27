Police

TWO SHORELINE SEIZURES LEAD TO FOUR ARRESTS: CRTF

October 27, 2017 45 views

(BAINSVILLE, ON) On the evening of October 11, 2017, officers with the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) observed a suspicious vessel coming to shore in the area of Bainsville in South Glengarry Township. The occupants of the vessel were observed meeting with two individuals on land and were seen loading cargo from the vessel to a van. Officers intervened and arrested two individuals.
Police seized 65 black garbage bags filled with 1,148kgs of contraband fine cut tobacco. Two 46 year old males, Gonzalo Edwardo PEREZ and Jean-Guy PEPIN, from Laval, Quebec, were arrested and subsequently charged with possession of unstamped tobacco under the Excise Act. Both were released to appear in court at the Cornwall Provincial Courthouse on November 21, 2017.
On Thursday, October 12, 2017, the CRTF observed suspicious activity occurring at the shoreline of a private property in the Bainsville, Ontario area. Subsequently, an investigation under the Customs and Excise Acts uncovered 40 bags filled with 619kgs of contraband fine cut tobacco. Maxime MAROIS (24 year old) and Alexandra GRATTON (22 year old) of Lachine, Quebec, were arrested and subsequently charged with possession of unstamped tobacco under the Excise Act. Both were released to appear in court at the Cornwall Provincial Courthouse on November 21, 2017.
All accused individuals also face charges under the Ontario Tobacco Tax Act.

