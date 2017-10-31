Advocate calls for increased punitive damages in deaths of indigenous women

MEMBERTOU, N.S. _ An advocate for the family of a Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq woman who died after being held in a police cell in 2009 says the legal system fails to attach enough value to the loss of an indigenous woman’s life.

Cheryl Maloney testified today that changes need to be made to help families sue for punitive damages in cases of wrongful death, and she also recommends deadlines for complaints against police need to be made more flexible.

Maloney spoke about Victoria Rose Paul’s death at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which is holding hearings at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton.

An independent report concluded five years ago that police did not properly monitor Paul’s health after she was arrested Aug. 28, 2009, outside a Truro bar for public drunkenness and was taken the following day to a Halifax hospital, where she died on Sept. 5, 2009.

The report said the 44-year-old woman was incoherent and left lying on the cement floor of the lockup for four hours in her own urine.

Maloney, the president of the Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association, said the province’s Fatal Injuries Act should be changed to explicitly allow a lawsuit against negligent individuals or organizations in a wrongful death such as Paul’s.

The inquiry has said it’s expecting to produce an interim report for the federal government on Wednesday, and during the hearings commissioner Michele Audette said she hoped one of its recommendations might address Maloney’s advice.

