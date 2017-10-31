OPP Locate Missing Male Deceased

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing male from a Colborne Street North, Simcoe, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Monday, October 30, 2017 at approximately 8:22 p.m., police were contacted by concerned family members reporting a 49-year-old year old male missing.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that 49-year-old Steven Lenard WHITEHEAD was last spoken to on Monday, October 30, 2017at approximately 6:00 p.m. by family members who were concerned for his safety.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers from the Emergency Response Team and Canine Services located him deceased in the area of Colborne Street North and Talbot Street North.

No foul play is suspected and police are not treating the death as suspicious.

