Six Persons Arrested – Stolen Vehicle, Seven Firearms and Stolen Property Recovered

The Brantford Police Service investigated an increased number of Break and Enter occurrences to residential properties in the month of October. The BPS Street Crime Unit began an investigation into these reports. On October 16, 2017 a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence on Passmore Court and believed to have been used during other break and enters. On October 29, 2017 the stolen vehicle was observed by police parked in the area of Charlotte Street and Sheridan Street. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time. Members of the BPS Street Crime Unit set up surveillance on the stolen vehicle and shortly before 6:00 p.m. observed two of the accused exit a residence on Sheridan Street and attend to the stolen vehicle where they were arrested. Officers then attended to the residence on Sheridan Street where four other individuals were located inside the residence and arrested as part of this investigation. During the arrest accused #1 was found to be in possession of 5.47 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine with a street value of $820.50 along with over $3000.00 cash. Accused #2 was found to be in possession of 0.34 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine ($50.00), 2.46 grams of marihuana ($25.00) and 4.02 grams of fentanyl ($1005.00). The BPS Street Crime Unit secured the home while a warrant to search was sought. On the morning of October 30, 2017 a search warrant was executed at the home and a large amount of property believed to be stolen was seized including seven firearms. Investigation revealed that two of the firearms had been reported stolen. Detectives from the Street Crimes Unit continue to investigate this incident and to identify the rightful owners of the seized property believed to have been taken from previous Break and Enters. The Street Crimes Unit has been successful in matching up some of the seized property with its owners and been returned. The Street Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in helping to identify several of the items seized which includes two gun safes and a number of vehicle and construction equipment keys. If you believe you are the rightful owner of these items or have information relating to this investigation you are urged to call Detective Jeff Lawson of the BPS Street Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2282 or jlawson@police.brantford.on.ca. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to make a report at www.cybertip.ca.

The following are the accused and there charges;

The accused Matthew Whitney TAYLOR 39 years old of Brantford is charged with the following offences:

Theft of motor vehicle of the Criminal Code of Canada Possession of stolen property over $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada Break, enter, and commit of the Criminal Code of Canada Possession of stolen property under $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada Possession of break and enter instruments of the Criminal Code of Canada Possession for the purpose of trafficking – crystal methamphetamine of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada

Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7 Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x2

The accused party Ian Thomas ERSKINE 30 years old of Brantford is charged with the following offences:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada Break, enter, and commit of the Criminal Code of Canada Possession of stolen property under $5,000 of the Criminal Code of Canada Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl of the Controlled Drugs and

Substances Act

Possession of a Controlled Substance – marijuana of the Controlled Drugs and

Substances Act

Possession of a Controlled Substance – crystal methamphetamine of the Controlled

Drugs and Substances Act

Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7 Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x2

Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

The accused party Summer Jolene SANDS 35 years old of Brantford is charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm x7 Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm x7 Possession of a firearm obtained by crime x2

The accused party Ashley Marissa ROBERTS 25 years old of Brantford is charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7 Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x2

The accused party Gabriel Maynard GREENE 19 years old of Brantford is charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7 Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x2 Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

Breach Probation of the Criminal Code of Canada Possession of Controlled Substance – marijuana of the Controlled Drugs and

Substances

The accused party Jason Anthony LAFORME 39 years old of Brantford is charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7 Knowledge of Unauthorized possession of a firearm of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime of the Criminal Code of Canada x2 Possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order of the Criminal Code of Canada x7

Breach Recognizance of the Criminal Code of Canada. Breach Probation of the Criminal Code of Canada.

All the accused parties were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

